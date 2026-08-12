GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Six British Shorthair mix cats abandoned in Dubai apartment, building management and rescuers step in

Abandoned British shorthair mixes rescued after weeks alone in Dubai flat

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The cats were found in an apartment in the Prestige Building
The cats were found in an apartment in the Prestige Building

Six cats, of British shorthair mix, have been rescued from a Dubai apartment after they were allegedly left behind for weeks, with building management discovering the animals without food or water.

The cats were found in an apartment in the Prestige Building after their tenant left the property amid legal complications, according to Abbas Ali Sait, a lease adviser.

Sait said the tenant abandoned the cats about a month ago. Around a week and a half after he left, building management obtained clearance to enter the apartment and discovered the six animals inside.

The cats had been left without access to food and water. Since their discovery, building management has been feeding them while efforts were made to find help for their care.

Dubai-based animal rescuer Maha Shah learned about the cats after seeing a video of them posted on Instagram. Concerned by their situation, she went to the apartment to check on them and arranged for the cats to be taken to a veterinarian.

“All the cats were friendly,” Shah said.

While the animals appeared approachable, their living conditions were concerning. Shah said the apartment was in a mess and had only one litter box for all six cats.

Shah and a friend have now stepped in to care for the cats while they receive veterinary attention and prepare for the next stage of their lives.

“We will get them ready for adoption locally and internationally, as well,” Shah said.

For Shah, taking in animals in need is something she and her friend regularly do, and the priority now is to ensure the six cats are healthy and ready to find permanent homes.

The case also highlights the risks faced by pets when owners leave properties without making arrangements for their care. While the cats were eventually discovered and given food, water, they were left dependent on building staff and rescuers to intervene.

Shah hopes that, once the cats have been assessed and treated, suitable adopters can be found for them, whether in the UAE or abroad.

For now, the six cats are safe and being cared for.

For more information on pet adoption centres, you can read our previous stories here.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From concerts, food, to cats, here is your weekend round-up.

10 things to do in Dubai this weekend

5m read
Dubai’s Super Guide for Kids as part of its #DubaiDestinations campaign, maps out more than 100 venues for children. Photo used for illustrative purposes

Dubai's ultimate kids' guide: 100+ places to explore

3m read
Mahmoud Abdelrazag Salih Suliman, Co-Founder & CEO, Neulink

A four-hour clinic visit sparked a Dubai startup

3m read
JM Avelino, creative director and live events producer

Why this Filipino expat shelters those in need in UAE

5m read