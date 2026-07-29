New Dubai shelter offers rescued cats full care before finding forever homes
Dubai: Rows of curious cats peer through their enclosures, some playful, others cautious, each waiting for a new home. At Dubai Municipality’s recently opened animal shelter in Warsan, nearly 100 cats are currently being cared for, rehabilitated and prepared for adoption as authorities step up efforts to tackle one of the emirate’s growing animal welfare challenges - pet abandonment.
According to Dr Aysha Bin Ghelaita, Senior Veterinary Doctor at Dubai Municipality, the facility was established not only as a place for adoptions but also as a centre for education and community-based animal welfare initiatives.
“One of the main issues we are trying to address is animal abandonment,” Dr Bin Ghelaita told Gulf News during a tour of the facility. “Unfortunately, there are cases where people dump their pets instead of finding them a new home. We want this shelter to be a place where animals can be given a second chance through adoption.”
Located within the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan, the shelter is Dubai Municipality’s second dedicated adoption facility and forms part of a wider strategy to promote responsible pet ownership, reduce stray animal populations and provide a safety net for abandoned and lost animals.
The shelter currently houses cats available for adoption, while dogs continue to be accommodated at Dubai Municipality’s first shelter at Al Khawaneej Veterinary Clinic. However, plans are already being considered to expand capacity in the future.
“We do plan on having a bigger shelter for both dogs and cats,” Dr Bin Ghelaita said.
Beyond its role as an adoption centre, the shelter is also at the heart of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to manage community animal populations through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programmes. Under the initiative, stray cats are humanely trapped, sterilised, treated where necessary and returned to their original territories.
“We conduct our own TNR programmes, but residents can also bring a stray cat to us for neutering,” Dr Bin Ghelaita explained. “If residents spot a stray or injured cat in their community, we encourage them to contact the municipality helpline (800900). The Animal Control Section can collect the animal, provide treatment if needed and return it safely to its community.”
Animal welfare experts widely regard TNR as one of the most effective and humane methods of controlling stray cat populations, helping to reduce breeding rates while improving overall animal health.
Inside the Warsan shelter, animals receive extensive veterinary care before they are made available for adoption. Every cat undergoes health screening, vaccination, deworming and microchipping, while sterilisation procedures are also completed before rehoming.
“A lot of the pets here are either very young or older animals that deserve a chance in a loving home,” Dr Bin Ghelaita said. “All of them are assessed by veterinarians and receive the necessary treatment and preventive care before adoption.”
The facility also includes a fully equipped veterinary clinic, an advanced surgical operating theatre and dedicated grooming facilities, ensuring animals receive comprehensive care throughout their stay.
The municipality is also using the shelter as a platform to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership, particularly the importance of neutering household pets.
“That is one of the issues we are trying to address,” she said. “Not neutering pets contributes to more unwanted animals and can also lead to health problems later in life. It is more humane and beneficial for the animal’s wellbeing.”
The shelter has been designed to make the adoption process transparent and interactive. Prospective adopters can spend time with animals in dedicated viewing and adoption rooms before making a decision.
Applications can be submitted through the DubaiNow app or via Dubai Municipality’s website, but prospective owners must first pass an assessment process designed to ensure they understand the long-term commitment involved.
However, adopting a pet is not as simple as filling out a form.
“We don’t just give the pet away,” Dr Bin Ghelaita said. “We interview applicants to assess their understanding of animal welfare, veterinary care, nutrition and whether they can provide a suitable environment. If we believe the person or family is the right fit, then the adoption can proceed.”
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and must not have any recorded violations related to animal abuse or neglect.
The adoption fee is approximately Dh230 for cats and Dh260 for dogs, covering vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, sterilisation procedures and associated government fees.
For Dubai Municipality, the shelter’s success will not be measured solely by the number of animals rehomed. The broader goal is to change attitudes towards pet ownership and encourage more residents to view adoption as the first option when bringing a pet into their lives.
“We want people to see adoption as an opportunity to give these animals a second chance,” said Dr Bin Ghelaita. “Many of them have already gone through difficult circumstances, and all they need now is a family that can provide them with care, affection and a place to call home.”