Dubai: A Colombian woman was overcome with emotion after rescuers pulled her cat alive from the rubble of her earthquake-damaged home in Cali.

Vickye Giraldo, 56, hugged and kissed her cat Polux after the animal was rescued from the wreckage of her apartment following Monday’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake.

“It’s an indescribable moment,” Giraldo said, fighting back tears as she held Polux close.

Giraldo lived with two dogs and two cats in the building, which was left dangerously tilted by the quake. One of her dogs survived, while the other died. Her second cat remains missing.

The earthquake struck Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, as well as parts of the country’s coffee region and western coast. At least 273 people were killed and thousands injured, while rescuers continued searching through the ruins for survivors.

Video: AFP