Shakira sends emotional message after deadly Colombia earthquake: ‘My heart is with everyone’

Pop star calls on Colombians to embrace, stay alert and help quake survivors
Colombian pop star Shakira has offered her support to those affected by the powerful earthquake that struck western Colombia, saying her heart is with everyone who felt the tremor.
The singer also expressed sympathy for families facing moments of anguish after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake killed at least 111 people and injured 87 others, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella.
In a message on X, Shakira said Colombians have a strong tradition of coming together during difficult times.
“In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another,” she wrote.
She also urged people to remain alert and follow instructions from authorities so they could help those affected.
“Let's embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible,” she said.
The magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, with its epicentre near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, around 400 kilometres west of Bogotá.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 107 kilometres. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama, although little damage was reported there.
The earthquake caused widespread damage across western Colombia, with buildings collapsing in cities including Pereira, Cali, Quibdó and Manizales.
Authorities said more than 20 municipalities were affected, while residents and rescue teams searched through rubble for survivors.
President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency following the earthquake, saying the measure would help speed up the government's response and recovery efforts.
The Colombian Geological Service described the earthquake as the strongest recorded in the country in more than a decade.
The quake struck in Colombia's Pacific region, part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a zone known for frequent seismic activity.
Rescue teams continued searching damaged areas as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction and monitored for aftershocks.
The remote and mountainous terrain in parts of Chocó could complicate relief efforts, with some communities difficult to reach by road.
Shakira's message comes as emergency teams and communities across Colombia work to respond to the disaster and support families affected by the earthquake.