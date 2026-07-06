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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342

Tens of thousands displaced, 80 camps set up after Venezuela earthquakes

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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342
Venezuela quake death toll rises to 3,342

Caracas: The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,342, with 16,740 people injured, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said in an update on Telegram on Sunday that the number of people rescued remains at 6,462.

An official report said 17,345 people were also displaced, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck on June 24, Venezuela has recorded 995 aftershocks, according to the update.

Authorities have also set up 80 temporary camps to assist displaced and affected people.

According to Saturday's update, 29,567 rescuers remain deployed to search for survivors, including 3,281 from abroad.

National mourning

Meanwhile, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today," Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).

She said that "in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them."

"Venezuela's soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes," Rodriguez added.

Authorities said that tens of thousands still missing.

Earlier on Thursday, Rodriguez has declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes.

"In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today," Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).

Humanitarian support

Meanwhile, Indian medical teams continue to provide humanitarian support to the people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela under 'Operation Amistad'.

Survivors and their families have expressed heartfelt gratitude for the treatment and care being extended in the Indian Army's Field Hospital.

The videos shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X shows people praising the Indian medical team and thanking them for providing medical assistance.

A woman, whose son was receiving treatment at the Army Field Hospital, expressed gratitude to India and Indian medical professionals.

India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela following devastating twin earthquakes that claimed many lives and caused widespread destruction across the country.

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