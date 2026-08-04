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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises past 6,000, and 17,000 injured

Twin June quakes leave thousands dead, tens of thousands homeless in Venezuela

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AFP
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Venezuela quake death toll rises to 6,000; over 10,000 injured
Venezuela quake death toll rises to 6,000; over 10,000 injured

The twin quakes that shattered Venezuela in June killed 6,125 people, National Assembly Chief Jorge Rodriguez said Monday.

The updated figure comes weeks after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck on June 24, causing nearly 200 buildings to collapse, mostly in the worst-hit coastal state of La Guaira.

The previous death toll had stood at 5,546.

Rescue teams and family members continue to sift through the rubble in search of victims and loved ones, with nearly 17,000 people injured in the tremors.

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Local media have quoted La Guaira Governor Jose Alejandro Teran as saying around 1,400 people remain missing after the disaster.

The government has not otherwise disclosed how many people are missing, but expert projections have put the figure at up to 10,000.

In addition to the 190 buildings that were completely destroyed, authorities have classified over 16,200 structures as unsafe, prompting many to leave.

Almost 24,000 people in La Guaira and Caracas are living in makeshift shelters following the earthquakes.

New rental law

Venezuelan lawmakers on Friday unanimously approved a law that makes it easier to rent properties.

The measure, which aims to help displaced quake victims, repeals anti-rental legislation passed by former leftist Chavista administrations.

"We are estimating around 400,000 homes that could benefit from this law," interim leader Delcy Rodriguez said earlier Monday, describing a "win-win" situation for tenants and property owners.

Rodriguez previously pledged to provide 4,000 homes to quake victims by the end of the year, with the government aiming for that number to exceed 10,000 in 2027.

The interim leader is governing under Washington's close watch after US forces ousted her predecessor Nicolas Maduro in January.

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