Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 1,430 as rescue efforts intensify

Civilians dig through rubble as aid and rescue teams pour into Venezuela
La Guaira: The death toll from Venezuela’s earthquakes has risen to 1,430, officials said on Saturday, as rescue teams continued searching for survivors following the powerful twin quakes that struck the country three days earlier.
Authorities said the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes have left widespread destruction across several regions, with families reporting at least 68,900 people still missing as of Saturday morning.~
Residents across hard-hit areas, including La Guaira, have been using shovels, ropes, heavy equipment and even bare hands to search through collapsed buildings and debris in the absence of sufficient official resources.
Many civilians have taken charge of rescue operations themselves, amid growing frustration over the pace and scale of the government response.
Aid agencies say the first 48 to 72 hours are critical for survival, though that window can extend where food and water remain accessible.
International rescue teams have begun arriving in Venezuela to support overwhelmed local efforts, with additional assistance from multiple countries joining the operation.
Officials say coordination efforts are underway to expand search-and-rescue capacity and provide emergency medical support to survivors.
Simón Bolívar International Airport, which serves Caracas, has suffered significant damage, with only one runway reportedly operational as repair work continues.
U.S. teams and other international personnel are assisting in restoring critical infrastructure and facilitating the arrival of emergency supplies and rescue workers.
Thousands of survivors are now sleeping outdoors amid fears of aftershocks and unsafe housing conditions.
The International Organization for Migration estimates that up to 6.76 million people could be affected by the disaster, including around 2 million in Caracas alone.
Authorities have deployed security forces and relief supplies, but access to several affected areas remains restricted.
Officials and aid agencies warn that the search for survivors is a race against time as the likelihood of finding people alive diminishes with each passing hour.
Rescue operations continue across multiple regions as hopes remain focused on locating those still trapped under rubble.