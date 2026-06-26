Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 235: Foreign victims identified

Children pulled from rubble, hospitals overwhelmed after twin Venezuela quakes
Desperate Venezuelans raced Thursday to find and rescue loved ones trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings after two major earthquakes that killed at least 235 people.
Buildings cracked, crumbled and tilted precariously after the quakes, which the United States Geological Survey measured at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck northern Venezuela within less than a minute of each other on Wednesday night.
Powerful aftershocks were still being felt Thursday, and Health Minister Carlos Alvarado reported that the death toll had risen to at least 235, with around 4,300 people injured.
Rescue efforts moved slowly, with bodies still visible under debris hours after the quakes, while time was running out for some of those trapped and injured.
In a city in the worst-hit state of La Guaira, north of Caracas, residents listened helplessly as a young girl cried out for help for hours.
“We need people… military personnel… to come and help so we can get her out,” said resident Dani Rizo, 48.
Not long after, the girl died, local residents told AFP.
Elsewhere in La Guaira, three people could be heard in the rubble of a collapsed building.
“They’re still alive… There’s nothing more we can do,” said resident Antonio Bermudez. “We don’t have any tools. We have no way to help.”
A doctor at Domingo Luciani Hospital in the city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said children were arriving alone in ambulances after being pulled from the rubble.
“Some children give their names, while others arrive with identification tape on their arms,” he said.
A rescue worker, speaking off the record, told AFP conditions were precarious, with a shortage of trained personnel and significant technical limitations.
Interim president Delcy Rodriguez visited La Guaira on Thursday after the area was declared a “disaster zone.”
AFP reporters witnessed residents looting a local supermarket in the city.
Venezuela’s director of the International Rescue Committee, Nicole Kast, described the situation as catastrophic.
Offers of support poured in from around the world, with Switzerland, Spain, France, Portugal and Mexico among those sending specialists and rescue teams to Venezuela.
The United States said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters, as well as mobilising $150 million in aid.
“We have a whole-of-government response. It’ll be big, it’ll be fast, and it’ll be effective,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Washington is closely involved in oil-rich Venezuela after US forces ousted and arrested President Nicolas Maduro in January.
China, India, Brazil and even war-battered Iran offered help, while Pope Leo XIV sent an initial 100,000 euros in aid to the country.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply saddened” by the disaster as the global body vowed to assist Venezuela.
The strongest quake to hit Venezuela in 126 years will require “massive collective efforts,” UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement.
Threatening to complicate relief efforts, the international airport in La Guaira has been closed after suffering serious damage.
Two Brazilians, two Chinese, an Italian and a Portuguese citizen were among the dead, authorities in those countries said.
Venezuela’s northern coast sits on a boundary between the Caribbean and South American tectonic plates, but has not experienced a significant quake since 1997, when 73 people died. Another quake in 1967 killed 236 people.
Wednesday’s 7.5-magnitude earthquake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900, when a 7.7-magnitude tremor struck offshore.
The quake was felt in neighbouring Colombia, where residents in Bogotá evacuated buildings as a precaution.
Tremors were also reported in several cities in northern Brazil, according to the country’s seismic monitoring network.
Scenes of panic and destruction also played out in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, where many spent the night sleeping on the streets or in their cars.
Rita Gomez, 60, travelled to the capital after seeing on social media that the building her daughter lives in had collapsed and that she was not answering her phone.
She said heavy machinery had arrived and there was “a lot of cooperation from the neighbours. We are trusting in God that they will find her alive.”
Here is what is known so far about the identities of the quake’s overseas victims:
Two Spanish nationals have been killed and 80 are missing after the earthquakes, the Spanish foreign ministry said on Friday. “We deeply regret the death of two Spaniards, confirmed by their relatives, to whom we extend our condolences,” the ministry said, adding that “the number of Spaniards currently unaccounted for is 80.”
Brazil’s foreign ministry said two of its citizens — a man and a woman — were killed in the disaster. The government is providing consular assistance to their families.
A man in his mid-50s, born in Caracas and holding both Italian and Venezuelan nationality, was killed when a building collapsed in La Guaira, Rome’s foreign ministry said. Italy estimates there are about 170,000 Italian passport-holders in Venezuela.
Two Chinese nationals were confirmed among the victims, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the embassy in Caracas.
The embassy urged citizens to take precautions against aftershocks and secondary disasters.
Portugal’s foreign ministry confirmed the death of a Portuguese citizen in the quakes. The man was pulled alive from the rubble but died en route to hospital, it said on X.
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