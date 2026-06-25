Death toll from Venezuela quakes jumps to 164, nearly 1,000 injured

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck the same area of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and AFP journalists.

Venezuela recorded 20 aftershocks after two powerful earthquakes, according to the presidency.

The government has declared a state of emergency.

The quakes sowed panic in the capital, Caracas, driving people into the streets.

Many people are feared dead as a number of buildings collapsed and roofs crumbled, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

An AFP journalist saw a 22-story building completely destroyed in the capital's Altamira neighborhood.

People outside shouted out the names of relatives as volunteers climbed over the rubble. "We need flashlights," one of them said.

The main airport over "serious damage" from earthquakes according presidency

Emergency workers rushed to the site of a collapsed building in Caracas

Rescue workers are searching for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026.