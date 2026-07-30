Why the most important outcomes of education cannot be measured at 18

Success is defined not by exam results, but by the lives students go on to build
For many parents, particularly those navigating the increasingly complex landscape of global education, success can feel deceptively easy to define.
A strong set of examination results. An offer from a prestigious university. A clear pathway into a respected profession.
These milestones matter. They represent years of effort, commitment, and achievement. Yet having spent my career as a teacher, school leader, and education policymaker, I have become increasingly convinced that the most important outcomes of education cannot be measured at 18.
The question that matters most is not where a young person goes to university. It is who they become by the time they leave school, and who they continue to become throughout their lives.
In many ways, this question has become more important than ever.
Today’s students enter a world defined by unprecedented technological change, shifting career pathways, and challenges that we cannot yet fully predict. Many of the professions they may eventually pursue do not yet exist. Others that once appeared stable and lucrative are already being reshaped by automation and artificial intelligence.
For years, education systems around the world have focused heavily on knowledge acquisition and academic performance. Both remain important. However, the rise of AI presents an interesting paradox. The more capable technology becomes, the more valuable distinctly human qualities will be - creativity, judgement, empathy, communication, adaptability, the ability to build relationships, influence others, and solve complex problems.
These are not soft skills. Increasingly, they are the skills that will define future success.
This is why I believe schools must move beyond preparing students simply for examinations and begin thinking more intentionally about preparing them for life.
That preparation begins with a sense of belonging.
Children learn best when they feel safe, valued, and connected to the community around them. Before confidence comes achievement. Before achievement comes connection.
Research consistently shows that students who experience a strong sense of belonging demonstrate higher levels of engagement, resilience, wellbeing, and academic performance. More importantly, they develop the confidence to take intellectual risks, express their views, and learn from failure.
In a world where young people are increasingly connected digitally but can sometimes feel disconnected personally, creating environments where students genuinely feel they belong has become one of education’s most important responsibilities.
Diversity in the classroom is not simply a demographic statistic. It is a preparation for life.
The ability to understand different viewpoints, collaborate across cultures, and build relationships with people whose experiences differ from your own will be one of the defining capabilities of future leaders.
Equally important is helping young people discover who they are.
One of the greatest misconceptions in education is that success follows a predetermined route. In reality, the most successful people are often those who have developed the confidence to pursue their interests, adapt when circumstances change, and continue learning throughout their lives.
That is why opportunities beyond the classroom matter so much.
Whether through entrepreneurship, leadership, service, sport, music, the arts, or community initiatives, students discover strengths in themselves that examinations alone can never reveal.
I often describe entrepreneurship not simply as starting a business, but as developing the mindset of a problem solver and self-starter. The ability to identify opportunities, navigate uncertainty, take initiative, and bring others with you will remain valuable regardless of industry or profession.
These experiences help students build something equally important: character.
Not character as a slogan, but as a collection of habits and behaviours developed through experience. Resilience developed through setbacks. Confidence earned through challenge. Empathy gained through service. Leadership built through responsibility.
Increasingly, universities themselves recognise the importance of these qualities.
While academic achievement remains essential, many of the world’s leading institutions are seeking students who demonstrate initiative, curiosity, purpose, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to their communities.
This raises another important question. Perhaps we should spend less time asking which university a young person should attend and more time asking what kind of life they hope to build.
For decades, students have often approached higher education through a relatively linear lens: choose a university, pursue a degree, enter a profession.
That pathway still exists. But in a rapidly changing world, passion, adaptability, and creativity may ultimately prove more valuable than optimising for a career that may look very different by the time a student graduates.
The role of education, therefore, is not simply to prepare young people for their first destination after school. It is to equip them for a lifetime of growth, contribution, and reinvention.
This requires a partnership between schools and families.
Parents rightly want their children to achieve highly. High expectations remain important. Academic rigour matters. Ambition matters.
But perspective matters too.
The most successful adults are rarely defined solely by the grades they achieved at school. They are defined by their ability to navigate uncertainty, build relationships, adapt to change, and contribute positively to the world around them.
These qualities cannot always be measured in examination results or university acceptance letters.
Yet they often determine the trajectory of a life.
Education is undoubtedly an investment. But its greatest returns are rarely visible on results day.
The true measure of education is not what a young person achieves at 18. It is who they become at 30, 40, and beyond.
Heath Monk is Principal and CEO, GEMS World Academy Dubai