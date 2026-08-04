You can now eat at 160+ Dubai restaurants for just Dh10 —here's how

The offer is part of Dubai Summer Surprises' "10 Dirham Dish" campaign, running from August 3 to 30, giving residents and visitors a full month to eat their way around the city without the usual bill shock.

Forget hunting for happy hour deals, Dubai just handed out a citywide discount that makes almost any meal feel like a steal. More than 160 restaurants and cafés across the city are dishing out entire menu items for a flat Dh10.

Whether you're craving something light or fully indulgent, there's a Dh10 dish for it:

The discounts don't stop at mains. Dessert and drink lovers get their own line-up of Dh10 treats:

With 160+ outlets on board and a full month to work with, this is the kind of deal worth building a food crawl around.

Keep in mind that individual venues may apply their own conditions, such as dine-in only, so it's worth checking with staff on arrival.

Ask for the venue's designated Dh10 Dish — each outlet has picked one or more items specifically for the promotion.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.