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You can now eat at 160+ Dubai restaurants for just Dh10 —here's how

Dubai Summer Surprises rolls out Dh10 dishes at 160+ eateries citywide

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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IlUSTRATIVE PHOTO ONLY
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Forget hunting for happy hour deals, Dubai just handed out a citywide discount that makes almost any meal feel like a steal. More than 160 restaurants and cafés across the city are dishing out entire menu items for a flat Dh10.

The offer is part of Dubai Summer Surprises' "10 Dirham Dish" campaign, running from August 3 to 30, giving residents and visitors a full month to eat their way around the city without the usual bill shock.

The savory lineup

Whether you're craving something light or fully indulgent, there's a Dh10 dish for it:

  • The Daily at Rove Hotels – Rove Poke Bowl

  • LDC Kitchen & Coffee – Quinoa and Falafel Bowl

  • Hangry Joe's – Three-Piece Chicken Wings

  • The Noodle House – Chicken Siew Mai

  • Bikanervala – Dahi Puri

  • Oporto – Bondi Burger

  • Mamma Italia – Margherita, Pollo Picante or Diavola Pizza

  • Shake Shack – New York Plain Hot Dog

  • Matter by iCoffee – Pesto Tuna Confit Sandwich

For the love of something sweet

The discounts don't stop at mains. Dessert and drink lovers get their own line-up of Dh10 treats:

  • Cafe Barbera – Two scoops of Italian gelato

  • The Daily at Rove Hotels – Tiramisu

  • House of Pops – Assorted real-fruit ice pop

  • Matter by iCoffee – Cappuccino and banana loaf cake

  • Filli Cafe – Coco melon bubble tea

  • Cold Stone Creamery – Birthday cake remix

  • Dunkin' – Signature iced coffee and donut

  • Gelato Divino

How to cash in on the deal

There's no catch involving bookings, vouchers or app downloads. Here's all it takes:

  • Walk into any participating restaurant or café between August 3 and 30.

  • Ask for the venue's designated Dh10 Dish — each outlet has picked one or more items specifically for the promotion.

  • Keep in mind that individual venues may apply their own conditions, such as dine-in only, so it's worth checking with staff on arrival.

With 160+ outlets on board and a full month to work with, this is the kind of deal worth building a food crawl around.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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