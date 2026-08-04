You can now eat at 160+ Dubai restaurants for just Dh10 —here's how

Dubai Summer Surprises rolls out Dh10 dishes at 160+ eateries citywide
Forget hunting for happy hour deals, Dubai just handed out a citywide discount that makes almost any meal feel like a steal. More than 160 restaurants and cafés across the city are dishing out entire menu items for a flat Dh10.
The offer is part of Dubai Summer Surprises' "10 Dirham Dish" campaign, running from August 3 to 30, giving residents and visitors a full month to eat their way around the city without the usual bill shock.
Whether you're craving something light or fully indulgent, there's a Dh10 dish for it:
The Daily at Rove Hotels – Rove Poke Bowl
LDC Kitchen & Coffee – Quinoa and Falafel Bowl
Hangry Joe's – Three-Piece Chicken Wings
The Noodle House – Chicken Siew Mai
Bikanervala – Dahi Puri
Oporto – Bondi Burger
Mamma Italia – Margherita, Pollo Picante or Diavola Pizza
Shake Shack – New York Plain Hot Dog
Matter by iCoffee – Pesto Tuna Confit Sandwich
The discounts don't stop at mains. Dessert and drink lovers get their own line-up of Dh10 treats:
Cafe Barbera – Two scoops of Italian gelato
The Daily at Rove Hotels – Tiramisu
House of Pops – Assorted real-fruit ice pop
Matter by iCoffee – Cappuccino and banana loaf cake
Filli Cafe – Coco melon bubble tea
Cold Stone Creamery – Birthday cake remix
Dunkin' – Signature iced coffee and donut
Gelato Divino
How to cash in on the deal
There's no catch involving bookings, vouchers or app downloads. Here's all it takes:
Walk into any participating restaurant or café between August 3 and 30.
Ask for the venue's designated Dh10 Dish — each outlet has picked one or more items specifically for the promotion.
Keep in mind that individual venues may apply their own conditions, such as dine-in only, so it's worth checking with staff on arrival.
With 160+ outlets on board and a full month to work with, this is the kind of deal worth building a food crawl around.