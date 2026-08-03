Max has seen remnants of goggles and watched her friends being bashed around by sharks, including Gavin Casalegno's Greg, whose one personality trait is calling his mom at night (enough to make him disposable in a thriller), she can't loosen her hold of control until the very end. At one point, with the group's survival hanging by a thread and Watt begging them to move, Max plants herself and insists that she wants to see the last cave, thank you very much, control freak instincts fully intact even as the water rises. It's less loyalty than it is Max being unable to let anyone, even a shark, make a decision for her. By then, the shark and Watt are both done with the whole lot of terrible friends.