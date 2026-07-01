Another standout feature is bypass charging...
The new OnePlus N6 has landed with one headline feature: The battery.
Critics are calling it a battery-first smartphone in the most literal sense, with OnePlus is clearly emphasising endurance over everything else. But does the rest of the phone keep up?
Let’s break it down.
If there’s one thing reviewers agree on, it’s this: the OnePlus N6’s battery is genuinely overkill in the best way possible.
The phone packs a 8,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, a tech choice OnePlus says allows higher capacity without making the device bulky. It also supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and even 5W reverse wired charging, meaning it can double as a power bank in a pinch.
OnePlus is also betting big on longevity. The company claims the battery is designed to handle over 1,600 charge cycles, retaining more than 80 per cent health after up to seven years of use.
Another standout feature is bypass charging, which lets the phone draw power directly to the motherboard during heavy use, helping reduce heat during gaming sessions.
Early reviews, including testing referenced by 91mobiles, suggest the N6 performs extremely well in endurance benchmarks. In the PCMark Battery test, it lasted around 19 hours and 17 minutes, placing it ahead of several similarly priced rivals.
For everyday use, reviewers describe it as a “multi-day phone.” Light users could stretch it close to three days, while most users will comfortably get around two days per charge.
In day-to-day scenarios, messaging, browsing, navigation, social media, and calls, the phone holds up impressively, often ending the day with plenty of battery left. Standby performance is also a highlight, with overnight drops of just 2–3%.
That said, not everything is perfectly optimised. Some testers noted that during heavier loads like gaming and video streaming, the phone can drain faster than expected for such a large battery, around 20 per cent per hour in combined YouTube and gaming tests.
Still, the consensus is clear: this is a phone built to go the distance.
On the camera front, the OnePlus N6 takes a more restrained approach. According to early reviews such as Gadget 360’s breakdown, the phone relies on a single 50MP main rear camera paired with an 8MP selfie shooter, keeping things minimal rather than multi-lens heavy.
In good lighting, the 50MP sensor delivers:
detailed shots
natural-looking colours
balanced dynamic range
minimal over-sharpening
The result is clean, dependable photography that doesn’t try too hard.
Things become more modest after sunset. Reviewers note:
visible noise in darker scenes
softer fine detail
lack of optical image stabilisation (OIS), requiring steadier hands
There’s also no ultra-wide camera, a noticeable omission in this segment, even if many competing ultra-wide lenses aren’t particularly strong either.
Portrait mode performs “well enough,” though edge detection can vary depending on lighting. The 8MP front camera captures decent skin tones and detail, suitable for social media and video calls.
Video recording is capped at 1080p at 60fps, with electronic stabilisation doing a reasonable job for casual clips. However, reviewers agree this isn’t a device aimed at serious content creators.
Under the hood, the N6 runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 6360 Max, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, with microSD expansion available.
It also features a 6.8-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display, offering HD+ resolution and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, plus a punch-hole 8MP selfie camera.
Software-wise, it ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with OnePlus promising two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.
Across early reviews, the message is consistent: the OnePlus N6 is built around endurance above all else.
If you want:
multi-day battery life
reliable everyday performance
simple photography
…it delivers exactly that.
But if you’re expecting flagship-level cameras or top-tier gaming optimisation, this isn’t trying to compete in that lane. It’s a battery heavyweight with a straightforward camera system attached, and that’s exactly how OnePlus has positioned it.
You get what you pay for, and as Amazon AE shows, it's at D2679.