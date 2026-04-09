OnePlus Nord 6: Everything about specs, price and its 9,000mAh battery

Despite its large capacity, the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
OnePlus has unveiled the Nord 6 in India, promising a new benchmark for mid-range smartphones. With a focus on long-lasting battery life and high-end performance, the device is positioned to appeal to gamers and power users alike.
The standout feature of the Nord 6 is its 9,000mAh battery, nearly double the size of a typical smartphone cell. Despite its large capacity, the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching full charge in approximately 70 minutes. Additionally, it offers 27W reverse wired charging, allowing it to function as a power bank for other devices.
The OnePlus Nord 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED “Sunburst HDR” display, adapted from the company’s higher-end models. The screen offers a pixel density of 450 PPI and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, designed to remain clear and legible even in bright sunlight. The display supports a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a Touch Reflex chip for improved touch response, providing smoother visuals for gaming and general use.
The panel also incorporates 3840Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain in low-light conditions, and features Crystal Guard Glass and Aqua Touch 2.0 technology for enhanced durability and responsiveness in wet conditions.
Moreover, it also features a camera system that combines advanced hardware with software enhancements. Its 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor uses stacked pixel technology to capture more light, which can be helpful in low-light conditions. Dual-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) helps reduce blur in photos and 4K videos caused by hand movements. The device also includes software features such as AI Eraser, which can remove unwanted objects from photos, and AI Portrait Glow, which adjusts lighting to improve portrait shots. A 32MP front camera and HDR processing further support clear and detailed images, aiming to deliver strong photography performance for a mid-range device.
Display: The device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 'Sunburst HDR' screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.
Durability: Built for resilience, the Nord 6 comes with IP69K dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.
Camera: Photography capabilities include a 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by AI tools such as AI Eraser and AI Portrait Glow.
In India, the Nord 6 is available in two configurations:
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999
In the UAE, official pricing and local availability have not been announced. Based on the Indian launch, the device is expected to compete strongly in the premium mid-range segment once it arrives in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The OnePlus Nord 6 brings several upgrades compared with the Nord 5, moving the series closer to flagship-level specifications. While the Nord 5 featured a 6,800mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, the Nord 6 increases battery capacity to 9,000mAh and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The display has been updated to a 165Hz refresh rate from 144Hz, and the device now carries IP69K dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.
Charging functionality has also improved, with 27W reverse wired charging compared with the 5W of the previous model. The Nord 6 is priced at Rs 38,999 in India, and official UAE pricing has not yet been announced. The upgrades indicate it will likely be positioned at a higher price point than the previous generation.