OnePlus Nord 6: Everything about specs, price and its 9,000mAh battery

Moreover, it also features a camera system that combines advanced hardware with software enhancements. Its 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 sensor uses stacked pixel technology to capture more light, which can be helpful in low-light conditions. Dual-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) helps reduce blur in photos and 4K videos caused by hand movements. The device also includes software features such as AI Eraser, which can remove unwanted objects from photos, and AI Portrait Glow, which adjusts lighting to improve portrait shots. A 32MP front camera and HDR processing further support clear and detailed images, aiming to deliver strong photography performance for a mid-range device.