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First look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad unveiled

The bullet train is expected to cut Ahmedabad-Mumbai travel time to under two hours

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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First look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad unveiled
X/ANI

Dubai: India has unveiled the first visual design of its much-awaited Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, offering an early glimpse of the country’s first high-speed rail service ahead of its planned launch in 2027.

The image of the aerodynamic train was installed at Gate No. 4 of the Railway Ministry building in New Delhi, drawing attention to one of India’s biggest infrastructure projects currently under development.

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is being developed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) using Japan’s renowned Shinkansen technology, known for its speed, safety and reliability.

Once operational, the bullet train is expected to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to under two hours. Officials said the first operational stretch between Ahmedabad and Vapi is targeted to open by August 2027.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said the initial phase would cover around 100 kilometres, while the full Ahmedabad-Mumbai corridor is expected to become operational by 2029.

The unveiling comes shortly after NHSRCL announced progress on tunnel construction in Mumbai, where the first Tunnel Boring Machine cutterhead was lowered at Vikhroli for underground work linked to the corridor.

Authorities say the project will transform rail travel in western India by boosting connectivity, tourism and business travel, while strengthening India’s technology partnership with Japan.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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