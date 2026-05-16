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Train-bus collision kills at least 8 in Bangkok

Probe launched after cargo train hits bus at rail crossing near Bangkok airport link

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AP
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Forensic police officers, rescue workers and firefighters stand at the site of a train collision with a bus underneath Makkasan Airport Rail station in Bangkok on May 16, 2026.
Forensic police officers, rescue workers and firefighters stand at the site of a train collision with a bus underneath Makkasan Airport Rail station in Bangkok on May 16, 2026.
AFP

Bangkok: A train crashed into a public bus on Saturday in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, killing at least eight people.

Thai news reported that the crash happened in late afternoon near an airport rail link station in the central area. The city's emergency services Erawan Medical Center said at least eight were killed and more than 20 people were injured.

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Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Transport Minister, told reporters at the crash site that all the bodies were found on the bus. He said it was still unclear how many people were on board.

When asked about reports that the bus had stopped on the railway tracks and that the barriers may not have lowered properly, Siripong said the matter still needs to be investigated.

Videos of the moment of the crash shared on social media showed a line of vehicles had stopped at a railway crossing when a cargo train struck an orange bus. The impact also dragged several nearby vehicles along the tracks before the bus was engulfed in flames. Several motorcycles and their riders were also seen being thrown onto the road after the collision.

Later videos showed a group of rescuers going inside the charred bus after the flames were controlled.

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