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Bus sinks in Bangladesh river, at least 18 dead, many missing

The bus was traveling to the capital from Kushtia as people returned to work after Eid

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18 bodies retrieved after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh
18 bodies retrieved after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh: A bus carrying about 50 people plunged into a major river in central Bangladesh as it was driving onto a ferry, leaving at least 18 people dead, authorities said on Thursday.

The bus plunged into the River Padma Wednesday afternoon in Rajbari district, about 84 kilometers (52 miles) from the capital, Dhaka, said fire official Dewan Sohel Rana.

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The bus was traveling to the capital from the southwestern district of Kushtia as people return to work after Eid Al Fitr.

Rana said many of the passengers swam to safety after the accident, but others got trapped.

A rescue vessel joined the operation late Wednesday and lifted the bus, he said, and rescuers worked overnight to recover bodies, finding 18 by Thursday morning.

Strong currents and rains disrupted the rescue operations overnight, he said.

It was not clear if there was still anyone missing.

Ten women and two children were among the dead, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department.

Related Topics:
BangladeshAccidents

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