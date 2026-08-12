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Manila cleans up trash-choked river after days of heavy rain

The nine-day downpour dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in some areas

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Workers in Manila have begun clearing a river clogged with garbage and debris after days of torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides across parts of the Philippines. Footage shows workers wading through the polluted waterway as they collect waste swept into the river by floodwaters.

The nine-day downpour dumped more than a month’s worth of rain in some areas, worsening flooding and triggering landslides and other accidents. At least 16 people were killed in northern Philippines, rescuers said on August 11. The heavy rainfall was further intensified by tropical storms affecting the region.

The cleanup operation comes as authorities work to remove accumulated waste and debris from waterways and reduce the risk of further flooding as communities continue to recover from the prolonged spell of severe weather.

Video: AFP

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