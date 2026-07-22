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A holiday photo ended in tragedy after a Saudi tourist was swept away by river in Turkey

The 39-year-old was swept away after slipping on rocks beside a fast-flowing river

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A holiday photo ended in tragedy after a Saudi tourist was swept away by river in Turkey
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Dubai: A holiday in northern Turkey ended in tragedy after a Saudi tourist was swept away by a fast-flowing river while posing for a photograph in the popular Black Sea destination of Uzungöl, despite desperate rescue attempts by his younger brother and nearby visitors.

Abdulaziz Al Harbi, 39, lost his footing on wet rocks beside the Haldizen River in the Demirkapı area of Trabzon Province before falling into the powerful current, according to Okaz newspaper citing Turkish media reports.

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Video shared on social media captured the moment he clung to a tree branch in a bid to stay afloat as his 23-year-old brother, Omar, jumped into the water and grabbed the other end in an attempt to pull him to safety.

The rescue effort was ultimately overwhelmed by the force of the current. Witnesses said Al Harbi struck his head on a rock before losing his grip and being swept downstream, despite frantic efforts by his brother and onlookers.

Emergency teams from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), gendarmerie units and medical services arrived at the scene within minutes.

Al Harbi was pulled from the river but was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute for examination, while his brother received medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Uzungöl, one of Turkey's most popular tourist destinations, is renowned for its mountain scenery and rivers, but authorities have repeatedly warned visitors about the dangers posed by strong currents and slippery riverbanks.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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