GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia begins three-month iqama renewals for domestic workers

New three-month iqama terms ease financial burden on domestic worker employers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia links flexible iqama durations to digital Absher, Musaned platforms
Saudi Arabia links flexible iqama durations to digital Absher, Musaned platforms
Agencies

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has begun allowing employers to issue or renew residency permits for domestic workers for periods starting from three months, introducing a more flexible payment system for households managing employment costs.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, launched the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the national recruitment platform Musaned.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Under the new arrangement, according to Okaz newspaper, employers can select residency periods of three, six, nine, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 months for domestic workers and others in equivalent categories. The permits can be issued or renewed through the Absher platform.

The change allows employers to pay residency fees only for the period selected, rather than committing to longer renewal terms.

Fees for permits issued or renewed for three months, or multiples of three months, can effectively be paid on a quarterly basis.

Previously, residency renewals for domestic workers were generally limited to periods of one or two years.

The new system was intended to give employers greater flexibility in managing their financial obligations while accommodating the different needs of households and domestic workers.

The measure is part of Saudi efforts to modernise residency services, improve the efficiency of government procedures and expand access to digital services. 

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

15,591 arrested in Saudi security crackdown

15,591 arrested in Saudi security crackdown

1m read
Multiply Media enters Saudi market

Multiply Media enters Saudi market

1m read
SelfDrive announces major fleet expansion across Saudi

SelfDrive announces major fleet expansion across Saudi

2m read
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi opens property portal for foreigners

2m read