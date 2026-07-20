Saudi Arabia begins three-month iqama renewals for domestic workers

New three-month iqama terms ease financial burden on domestic worker employers
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has begun allowing employers to issue or renew residency permits for domestic workers for periods starting from three months, introducing a more flexible payment system for households managing employment costs.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Passports, launched the service in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the national recruitment platform Musaned.
Under the new arrangement, according to Okaz newspaper, employers can select residency periods of three, six, nine, 12, 15, 18, 21 or 24 months for domestic workers and others in equivalent categories. The permits can be issued or renewed through the Absher platform.
The change allows employers to pay residency fees only for the period selected, rather than committing to longer renewal terms.
Fees for permits issued or renewed for three months, or multiples of three months, can effectively be paid on a quarterly basis.
Previously, residency renewals for domestic workers were generally limited to periods of one or two years.
The new system was intended to give employers greater flexibility in managing their financial obligations while accommodating the different needs of households and domestic workers.
The measure is part of Saudi efforts to modernise residency services, improve the efficiency of government procedures and expand access to digital services.