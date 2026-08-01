More than 14,000 arrested as Kingdom steps up residency and labour inspections
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia deported more than 12,600 expatriates in a week as authorities intensified a nationwide crackdown on violations of residency, labour and border security laws, with more than 14,000 people arrested during the latest enforcement campaign.
The Ministry of Interior said 12,613 people were deported following joint inspection campaigns carried out between July 23 and July 29.
During the same period, authorities arrested 14,154 violators, including 7,103 for breaching residency regulations, 3,397 for labour law violations and 3,654 for border security offences.
Another 1,418 people were detained while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, while 23 were arrested trying to leave unlawfully.
Authorities also apprehended 17 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.
The ministry said 30,679 people remain subject to legal procedures, including 17,903 referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 5,424 completing travel arrangements before departure.
It warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry, transportation or concealment of violators faces penalties of up to 15 years' imprisonment, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,600), confiscation of vehicles and property used in the offence, and public naming.