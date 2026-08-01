GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia deports more than 12,600 expatriates in one week

More than 14,000 arrested as Kingdom steps up residency and labour inspections

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia deports more than 12,600 expatriates in one week
Supplied

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia deported more than 12,600 expatriates in a week as authorities intensified a nationwide crackdown on violations of residency, labour and border security laws, with more than 14,000 people arrested during the latest enforcement campaign.

The Ministry of Interior said 12,613 people were deported following joint inspection campaigns carried out between July 23 and July 29.

During the same period, authorities arrested 14,154 violators, including 7,103 for breaching residency regulations, 3,397 for labour law violations and 3,654 for border security offences.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Another 1,418 people were detained while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, while 23 were arrested trying to leave unlawfully.

Authorities also apprehended 17 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

The ministry said 30,679 people remain subject to legal procedures, including 17,903 referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 5,424 completing travel arrangements before departure.

It warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry, transportation or concealment of violators faces penalties of up to 15 years' imprisonment, fines of up to SR1 million ($266,600), confiscation of vehicles and property used in the offence, and public naming.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UK urges caution for travellers as security risks rise near Saudi-Yemen border

UK updates Saudi Arabia travel advisory amid tensions

1m read
Saudi Arabia deports more than 13,000 in one week

Saudi Arabia deports more than 13,000 in one week

2m read
15,591 arrested in Saudi security crackdown

15,591 arrested in Saudi security crackdown

1m read
Over 15,000 illegal residents have been arrested and more than 10,000 others deported in week-long sweep.

Saudi Arabia deports 10,458 illegal residents

1m read