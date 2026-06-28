Weekly inspections resulted in 15,231 arrests for residency, labour and border offences
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported more than 11,000 illegal residents over the past week after nationwide security operations led to the arrest of more than 15,000 people for violating residency, labour and border security laws, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
The ministry said joint inspection campaigns conducted between June 18 and June 24 resulted in the arrest of 15,231 violators, including 7,589 for breaching residency regulations, 4,443 for violating border security laws and 3,199 for labour-related offences, Okaz newspaper reported.
During the same period, 11,297 people were deported, while 15,109 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and a further 3,618 were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of their departure.
Authorities also arrested 1,763 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 55 per cent Ethiopian nationals, 44 per cent Yemeni nationals and 1 per cent of other nationalities.
Another 53 people were detained while attempting to leave the country unlawfully, while 22 individuals were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering or employing immigration violators.
The ministry said 16,369 expatriates remain subject to legal procedures, warning that anyone who facilitates illegal entry, transportation, employment or accommodation of immigration offenders faces penalties of up to 15 years' imprisonment, fines of up to SR1 million and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in committing the offences.
The Ministry of Interior also urged the public to report violations through the designated emergency hotlines across the Kingdom.