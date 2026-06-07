Authorities arrested 1,184 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally
Dubai: Saudi authorities deported 4,690 illegal residents in a week-long nationwide enforcement campaign that also resulted in the arrest of 7,760 people for violations of residency, labour and border security regulations, the Ministry of Interior said.
The arrests were made during joint inspection campaigns carried out by security forces in cooperation with relevant government agencies between May 28 and June 3.
According to figures released by the ministry, those detained included 4,060 people accused of violating residency laws, 2,574 alleged border security violators and 1,126 individuals accused of breaching labour regulations.
The ministry said 1,184 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally during the reporting period. Ethiopian nationals accounted for 70 per cent of those detained, while Yemeni nationals represented 28 per cent. The remaining two per cent were from other nationalities.
Authorities also arrested 25 individuals who were attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.
The ministry said 4,690 illegal residents were deported during the week, while 14,495 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents. A further 850 individuals were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of deportation.
As of the latest reporting period, 21,774 expatriates, including 20,455 men and 1,319 women, were undergoing legal procedures related to residency, labour and border security violations.
Security authorities also arrested 16 people accused of facilitating violations by providing transportation, shelter or employment to undocumented residents.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone found assisting individuals to enter the Kingdom illegally, transporting them, providing accommodation or offering other forms of support could face penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of as much as SR1 million ($266,000).
The ministry added that vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them could also be confiscated under Saudi law.