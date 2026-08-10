Proposed rules link employee numbers to room count and classification as tourism booms
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism is proposing mandatory minimum staffing levels for hotels and other tourist accommodation, linking the number of employees required to the size and classification of each establishment.
The proposal, released for public consultation under the “Minimum Staffing Requirements for Tourist Hospitality Facilities” scheme, aims to ensure sufficient staffing, improve service quality and boost operational efficiency as the Kingdom’s tourism sector expands rapidly.
Under the draft rules, luxury five-star hotels, hotel villas, hotel apartments and resorts would require three employees per room. Other five-star establishments would need four employees for every five rooms, while four-star properties would require three.
Three-star establishments would need two employees per five rooms and two-star properties one per five rooms. One-star and unclassified establishments would require at least one employee for every 10 rooms.
Heritage hotels would require three employees per five rooms, while hostels would need one per 10 rooms. First-class serviced apartments would require one employee per five rooms and economy-class apartments one per eight rooms, with the same ratios applying to holiday homes in the respective categories.
Establishments would have to maintain the required staffing levels throughout the year.
Existing licensed businesses would receive up to 180 days to comply after the regulations take effect, while establishments upgraded to a higher classification would have up to 90 days to meet the new staffing threshold.
The ministry would use Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development data to verify staffing, including employees registered through affiliated operators on the Ajeer platform.
Compliance monitoring and penalties are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027.