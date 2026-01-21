Under Vision 2030, the kingdom aims to lift tourism’s contribution to GDP to 10 per cent
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector posted record-breaking performance in 2025, welcoming more than 122 million domestic and international visitors and generating around SR300 billion in spending, according to preliminary estimates released by the Ministry of Tourism.
The figures represent a 5 per cent rise in visitor numbers compared with 2024, while total tourism expenditure climbed by 6 per cent year on year, underscoring the kingdom’s accelerating momentum as it pushes towards its Vision 2030 target of attracting 150 million tourists annually.
The ministry said the latest results highlight the growing contribution of tourism to the national economy, driven by wide-ranging legislative and regulatory reforms, expanding investment flows and a steady diversification of offerings. These include leisure, cultural, nature-based and business tourism, alongside a packed calendar of major international events.
In recent years, the sector has undergone rapid infrastructure and service upgrades, supported by programmes aimed at easing licensing procedures, backing investors and improving visitor experiences. These measures have helped extend average lengths of stay and lift per-capita spending.
Efforts to build local talent and expand Saudi participation in tourism-related jobs have also strengthened the industry’s long-term resilience, while targeted domestic and global marketing campaigns have opened the door to new visitor segments.
Under Vision 2030, the kingdom aims to lift tourism’s contribution to GDP to 10 per cent, diversify income streams and cement its status as a competitive global destination through sustained private-sector partnerships and a focus on sustainable growth.
