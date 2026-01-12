GOLD/FOREX
Saudi tourism sector creates over one million jobs by August 2025

Sector now contributes 5% of GDP, with goal to double share by 2030

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
The Riyadh skyline.

Bloomberg

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector generated more than one million jobs by the end of August 2025, according to Ahmed Al Khateeb, the minister of tourism. 

In an article published on the official Saudi Vision 2030 account on X on Monday, Al Khateeb said employment growth covered hospitality, travel services, food and beverage, transport and related industries.

He noted that tourism has become a key driver of national transformation under Vision 2030, contributing around 5 per cent of GDP in 2024, with plans to increase this to 10 per cent by 2030.

Saudi Arabia welcomed about 116 million domestic and international visitors in 2024, exceeding its Vision 2030 target of 100 million tourists seven years ahead of schedule.

The minister said tourism’s impact extends beyond economic indicators, pointing to rising participation by women, the growth of small and family-owned businesses, and the revival of historic and natural destinations across the Kingdom, including AlUla, Diriyah, Jeddah and the Red Sea coast.

Tourism’s share of national exports rose from 6 per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2024, while its contribution to the trade surplus increased significantly over the same period.

Al Khateeb attributed the sector’s growth to sustained investment in infrastructure, aviation, digital systems and destination development, as well as regulatory reforms and the expansion of electronic visas to citizens of 66 countries.

