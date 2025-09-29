Saudi Arabia draws 116 million tourists in 2024 as travel spending tops SR284 billion

Kingdom also sustained its global leadership across key tourism benchmarks in 2025
Dubai: More than 30 million international tourists visited Saudi Arabia in 2024, marking an 8 percent increase from the previous year, according to a report issued by the Ministry of Tourism on the occasion of World Tourism Day، Okaz newspaper reported.
Inbound visitor spending climbed to SR168.5 billion ($45 billion), up 19 percent year-on-year, reflecting the Kingdom’s growing global appeal and its progress in transforming tourism into a major driver of economic diversification under Vision 2030.
The ministry said the total number of domestic and international tourists reached 116 million in 2024, an increase of 6 percent compared with 2023.
Combined tourism expenditure amounted to SR284 billion, representing an 11 percent annual growth, supported by an expanding hospitality sector, streamlined visa services, and year-round events.
Saudi Arabia also sustained its global leadership across key tourism benchmarks in 2025.
According to the UN World Tourism Organization’s World Tourism Barometer, released in May 2025, the Kingdom ranked first worldwide in international tourism revenue growth during the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2019.
The report found that international arrivals to Saudi Arabia in Q1 2025 were 102 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, a testament to the country’s strategic tourism reforms, mega projects, and enhanced connectivity that continue to attract visitors from around the world.
Marking World Tourism Day on September 27, the Kingdom, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, joined the UNWTO’s global celebration held under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”
The event underscored tourism’s economic, social, cultural, and environmental impact, highlighting its central role in advancing sustainable development goals.
