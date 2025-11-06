Cruise Arabia Alliance expands as Saudi Arabia, Qatar join to boost Gulf tourism

The announcement was made at the World Travel Market in London, where representatives from all six member destinations — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar — signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the collaboration.

"With the inclusion of Qatar Tourism and Cruise Saudi, we are growing a collective offering that is richer, more diverse, and more compelling for travellers worldwide," he said.

The alliance aims to position the Gulf as a world-class, sustainable cruise destination by combining efforts in marketing, infrastructure development, and operational standards. Officials said the partnership will help attract more cruise lines, create seamless travel experiences, and showcase the region’s shared culture and heritage.

Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen described the partnership as a key element of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 tourism goals. "By joining forces with Cruise Arabia, we can attract more cruise lines, enhance guest experiences, and support regional growth," he said.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.