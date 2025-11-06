Cruise Arabia Alliance expands as Saudi Arabia, Qatar join to boost Gulf tourism

The announcement was made at the World Travel Market 2025 held in London
London: The Cruise Arabia Alliance has expanded its membership with Saudi Arabia and Qatar joining the regional partnership, in a move set to strengthen cruise tourism and promote closer cooperation across the GCC.
The announcement was made at the World Travel Market in London, where representatives from all six member destinations — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar — signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the collaboration.
The alliance aims to position the Gulf as a world-class, sustainable cruise destination by combining efforts in marketing, infrastructure development, and operational standards. Officials said the partnership will help attract more cruise lines, create seamless travel experiences, and showcase the region’s shared culture and heritage.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the expansion reflects a shared vision to unlock the full potential of the Arabian Gulf.
"With the inclusion of Qatar Tourism and Cruise Saudi, we are growing a collective offering that is richer, more diverse, and more compelling for travellers worldwide," he said.
Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the collaboration will strengthen Dubai’s position as a global cruise hub.
"Cruise Arabia Alliance welcomes its new partners, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, further highlighting how strategic collaboration leads to shared success and sustainable growth across the GCC," he said.
Oman’s Undersecretary for Tourism, Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, said the enlarged alliance will give travellers more variety and stronger regional connectivity. "Expanding the Cruise Arabia Alliance ensures a diversity of choices, products, and tourism experiences offered to visitors," he said.
Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen described the partnership as a key element of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 tourism goals. "By joining forces with Cruise Arabia, we can attract more cruise lines, enhance guest experiences, and support regional growth," he said.
Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, said the alliance would enhance the Gulf’s profile as a cruise destination.
"Through this partnership, we aim to drive greater connectivity across regional ports and showcase the richness of our culture, heritage, and hospitality," he said.
Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, emphasized the partnership's role in regional economic goals.
"By building on our maritime heritage, we will boost cruise tourism, increase hotel occupancy, and enhance visitor experiences—directly advancing Bahrain's Tourism Strategy 2022-2026," she said.
Officials said the alliance’s expansion marks a milestone in Gulf tourism cooperation, setting the stage for a stronger, more connected cruise sector across the region.
