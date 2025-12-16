CFI renews strategic partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi

CFI, the region’s leading online trading provider, has renewed its strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), reaffirming its commitment to support the emirate’s vibrant cultural, entertainment, and sporting landscape.

Building on the success of the collaboration initiated in 2024, this renewed partnership will continue through to 2027, laying the foundation for future collaboration in the years that follow while further strengthening CFI’s position as a brand leader in its home country and a contributor to Abu Dhabi’s global appeal.

As an officially designated Strategic Partner, CFI remains dedicated to supporting DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to enhance the capital’s standing as a world-class destination for culture, entertainment, and sports.

Through this partnership, CFI will sponsor and support a broad range of sport and entertainment initiatives that reflect its ongoing commitment to creativity, innovation, and enriching the UAE’s community experiences.

“The power of partnerships is a cornerstone of our success, and we are proud to continue our collaboration with CFI, a strategic partner that has consistently championed sports and events,” said Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. “With our ever-expanding line-up of extraordinary cultural, sports, and entertainment experiences, every visitor to Abu Dhabi discovers something truly inspiring, and we look forward to further driving Abu Dhabi’s growth as a premier global destination.”

Ziad Melhem, Chief Executive Officer of CFI, added: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, reinforcing our shared vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global destination for world-class experiences. Our continued support for events that bring together culture, sport, and innovation reflects CFI’s commitment to the UAE’s vibrant future and its people. This collaboration exemplifies our belief in building bridges between business excellence and cultural enrichment.”

With this renewed partnership, CFI reaffirms its commitment to contributing to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and entertainment landscape while continuing its mission to empower traders worldwide. As a group rooted in the UAE, CFI reinforces its role in shaping a vibrant future for the nation, one that blends innovation with heritage and inspires generations to come.