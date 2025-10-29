GOLD/FOREX
Al-Futtaim commits to invest SAR10 billion in Saudi Arabia

Announcement was made on opening day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
UAE-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group's automall in Dubai.
Dubai: The UAE-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim Group has announced a SAR10 billion ($2.72 billion) investment plan in Saudi Arabia over the next three years, strengthening its long-term partnership with the Kingdom.

The announcement was made on the opening day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, where the company is participating as part of efforts to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors.

Expanding footprint

The new investment follows more than SAR 5 billion already committed by Al-Futtaim to the Saudi market. The latest expansion aims to create over 1,000 new jobs and build stronger local supply chains, with an emphasis on training and developing Saudi talent.

According to the group, the investments align with Saudi Arabia’s goals of localisation, diversification, and sustainable growth, reinforcing Al-Futtaim’s role as a long-term strategic partner.

Marwan Shehahdeh, Group Director of Corporate Development at Al-Futtaim, said the company’s commitment goes beyond capital deployment.
“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 demands an approach that goes beyond mere investment. It requires partners who bring operational expertise and a genuine commitment to building from within,” he said. “Our SAR 10 billion pledge reflects our confidence in the Kingdom’s potential and our readiness to contribute actively to its diversification and innovation agenda.”

Focus on key sectors

Al-Futtaim said its investments will target several sectors central to Vision 2030:

  • Mobility and e-mobility – The group plans to expand its automotive operations through electric vehicle partnerships, including its collaboration with BYD, to promote sustainable transport in Saudi Arabia.

  • Retail and consumer experiences – Through its partnership with Cenomi Retail, Al-Futtaim has acquired a 49.95% stake in the company, aiming to enhance omnichannel and AI-driven retail experiences and introduce leading international brands to Saudi consumers.

  • Insurance and financial services – Via Orient Insurance, the company will expand its financial services portfolio, supporting economic inclusion and providing customer-focused insurance products in the Saudi market.

  • Real estate development – Al-Futtaim is also pursuing new projects that support Saudi Arabia’s urban development goals, focusing on modern, community-centered mixed-use developments.

