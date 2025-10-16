Saudi Arabia tightens tourism workforce rules to boost citizen employment

New regulations to localise tourism jobs and enhance Saudi workforce involvement
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced sweeping new regulations to strengthen the localisation of its tourism workforce, requiring licensed tourism facilities to employ Saudi nationals in key positions, including front-desk roles.
Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb has approved the new policies governing the registration of workers and the Saudization of roles across the Kingdom’s licensed tourism establishments. Under the updated rules, every hospitality facility must ensure the presence of a Saudi receptionist during operating hours, a move the ministry said underscores “the deeply rooted values of Saudi hospitality.”
All employment contracts, including contractual, seconded, and seasonal, must be formally registered through the Ajeer platform or other approved systems. Establishments with multiple licensed branches must link employees to the specific facility file associated with each tourism licence.
The regulations strictly prohibit outsourcing or assigning Saudized roles to workers or entities outside the Kingdom. Such positions may only be subcontracted to firms licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or authorised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to assign Saudi workers.
Developed in collaboration with relevant government bodies, the new framework aims to increase citizens’ participation in the tourism sector and expand access to high-quality job opportunities, from leadership roles to positions for fresh graduates, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.
Tourism establishments must now register all employees in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s systems before they begin work. The Ministry of Tourism said it will closely monitor compliance and impose penalties on violators in coordination with partner agencies.
Officials described the move as a key step towards empowering national talent, enhancing employment opportunities, and improving service standards across the rapidly growing tourism sector.
