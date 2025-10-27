Barclays has already secured office space in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and aims to open a full Riyadh office by 2026. The move is part of the bank’s broader regional expansion and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which targets transforming the country into a leading global investment hub.

The approval allows the bank to prepare for launching Investment Banking and Global Markets activities in the Kingdom once final regulatory clearance is granted.

The provisional CMA licence follows Barclays’ receipt of a Regional Headquarters (RHQ) licence earlier this year. Once the Riyadh office is operational, the bank’s Saudi team will engage more directly with large corporates, institutional clients, and sovereign wealth funds.

“I am truly excited to join Barclays at this pivotal moment for the bank’s growth in the Kingdom,” said Al-Sarhan. “It is an honour to work alongside Khaled El Dabag and Walid Mezher, both of whom bring deep expertise and a strong commitment to the region.”

The new Riyadh office marks Barclays’ return to Saudi Arabia after more than a decade and signals renewed confidence in the Kingdom’s financial liberalization and investment landscape.

Venkatakrishnan added that Barclays’ long-standing presence in the region positions it to help clients access capital, transform, and grow in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

“Saudi Arabia is central to our Middle East growth strategy, and we are very excited to support the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030,” he said. “Expanding our capabilities in the Kingdom is a significant milestone as we continue to grow our regional footprint.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.