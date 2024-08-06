Riyadh: UAE’s Emirates NBD announced it has opened a new branch in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The Dubai-based bank said the new branch opening is in line with Emirates NBD’s strategic expansion plan and consolidates the bank’s presence in Saudi Arabia. The official opening of the new branch in Riyadh increases the total number of branches in Saudi Arabia to 19.
“The new Emirates NBD destination in KAFD will cater to the community workforce, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), and business owners,” said a bank statement.
Aazar Ali Khwaja, Group Head, International and Group Strategy, Emirates NBD, said, “As the leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, we are committed to transforming the Saudi financial services sector, leveraging our expansive network, partnerships and innovative offerings to empower consumers in the Kingdom.”
Khwaja said, “Fully aligned with Vision 2030, we take pride in serving as a partner of choice to the country, supporting its efforts to grow the economy and safeguard its future. Our expansion plans are wholly geared towards this goal; the launch of our latest branch in KAFD contributing to Saudi Arabia’s development as a private sector powerhouse.”