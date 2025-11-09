Saudi Arabia offers SR50,000 reward for whistleblowers of cybercrimes

National Cybersecurity Authority launches incentive scheme to report violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a reward of up to SR50,000 for individuals who report cybersecurity violations, as the Kingdom moves to strengthen public participation in protecting its digital infrastructure.
The National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) said whistleblowers could receive either up to SR50,000 or one per cent of the fine collected, whichever is lower, if their report is proven and leads to a final ruling.
The authority has formed a committee of three officials to review reported cases, determine eligibility and set the amount of compensation in accordance with regulations. The NCA said rewards would apply to offences such as conducting cybersecurity activities without a licence or in violation of licensing terms, failing to comply with national cybersecurity policies and standards, and withholding or falsifying information requested by the authority.
Trading in cybersecurity tools or services that do not meet official requirements or have not received the necessary authorisation would also fall under the scheme. The authority added that individuals who obstruct or prevent inspectors from carrying out their duties would be considered a violation as well, making them subject to the same enforcement measures and potential whistleblower reporting.
According to the draft regulation published on the authority’s consultation platform, the reward will only be issued after the violation is confirmed, either by a court judgment or by the expiry of the appeal period. The whistleblower’s report must have been decisive in proving the violation.
However, not all informants will qualify for compensation. The authority made clear that its employees, their spouses, in-laws and immediate relatives are ineligible. It also excludes public employees if reporting such violations falls under their official duties, and cases that have already been reported or rewarded. Whistleblowers must also pledge not to disclose any information related to the report.
The initiative underscores the Kingdom’s growing insistence on accountability in cyberspace and is seen as part of a broader effort to position the Kingdom as a regional leader in cybersecurity and digital governance.
