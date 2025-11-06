Saudi Arabia to reward whistleblower up to 25% of municipal fines for reporting violations

New regulations allow citizens to report violations in return for financial incentives
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced that whistleblowers will be rewarded with up to 25 per cent of the total value of fines collected from municipal violations they report.
The ministry said the reward system applies to reports that lead to confirmed violations under the Municipal Penalties Regulations. Rewards will be determined according to the seriousness of the offence, the difficulty in detecting it and the effort made by the informant.
All payouts will follow strict governance procedures designed to ensure transparency and prevent duplicated or malicious reporting. Each report will be subject to rigorous verification to ensure the accuracy of the information provided.
The move forms part of a wider regulatory framework aimed at empowering municipalities, strengthening public oversight and improving the urban environment in cities across the Kingdom.
The ministry said the initiative builds on its “Certified Monitor” programme, which allows members of the public to take part in monitoring municipal violations — including cases of visual pollution — using digital platforms. Participants can apply through the Baladi platform, complete a training course and receive formal accreditation to report offences.
According to the ministry, the programme is intended to deepen community engagement, promote a culture of shared responsibility and protect public spaces from unregulated practices. Officials said the policy is designed to support national efforts to create more organised, attractive and liveable cities.
The incentive system has been approved by the Cabinet and is governed by specific controls and standards. The ministry said the measure will improve the efficiency of municipal enforcement and reinforce the principle of community partnership in maintaining service quality.
