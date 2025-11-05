Riyadh installs 1,600 AI surveillance cameras across public parks

AI system spots missing kids, medical emergencies, vandalism and fire risks in real time
Dubai: Riyadh Municipality has launched a new “smart surveillance” system across public parks and squares in the Saudi capital, in a move aimed at enhancing safety, protecting public property and improving quality of life for residents and visitors.
The system forms part of the municipality’s wider strategy to use advanced technologies to create a safer, more organised and environmentally conscious urban environment. More than 1,600 cameras have been installed in parks across the city, forming an integrated monitoring network designed to detect incidents quickly and respond more effectively.
Powered by artificial intelligence, the system analyses live data to identify unsafe or irregular behaviour. It can detect emergencies such as cases of fainting, missing children or unusual gatherings, as well as violations including lighting fires, damaging plants, graffiti or tampering with public facilities.
The cameras operate around the clock and are directly linked to the municipality’s central monitoring rooms, allowing rapid decision-making and efficient handling of reports and incidents. Using AI-based analytics, the system also produces regular reports to support better park management and inform future planning.
Officials said the initiative aims to promote responsible public behaviour, preserve shared spaces and increase community awareness. It reflects the municipality’s broader efforts to apply smart technologies to city management, enhance infrastructure performance and improve public services.
The project is part of the capital’s ongoing urban development drive, which seeks to raise the standard of living through innovative infrastructure, high-efficiency digital services and active community participation in maintaining public facilities and the city’s environment.
