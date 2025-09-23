Riyadh set for major makeover with green spaces, cycling tracks and pedestrian paths

Four districts to get parks, plazas and pathways, transforming the Saudi capital
Dubai: The Riyadh Municipality has unveiled a sweeping initiative to upgrade central areas across four districts of the Saudi capital, as part of a major makeover to transform Riyadh into a more liveable, sustainable and people- friendly city, state-run press agency SPA reported.
The municipality, through the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, is undertaking the major urban development initiative that aims to transform the city into a more liveable, sustainable, and vibrant urban hub. These developments focus on creating extensive green spaces, improving infrastructure, fostering cultural activities, and recreational facilities to enhance quality of life and attract visitors.
Spanning 14.2 kilometres and covering 376,000 square meters, the project targets Al Rawdah, Al Rawabi, Al Suwaidi Al Gharbi and Al Mughrizat. Together, the developments will reshape the districts through the construction of 14 kilometres of pedestrian pathways, more than 9 kilometres of cycling tracks, the planting of 480,000 trees and shrubs, 4,000 parking spaces and a network of new urban plazas.
Officials said the initiative is designed to transform local spaces into vibrant, people-centred environments that encourage recreation, social interaction and economic activity. By improving infrastructure and linking neighbourhoods to key destinations and essential services, the project aims to raise urban sustainability while enhancing the efficiency of space use.
The municipality underscored that the developments are part of a broader strategy to upgrade public facilities, enhance their design and functionality, and deliver modern, integrated settings for residents and visitors. The goal, officials said, is to strike a balance between urban growth and community needs, while embedding sustainability and innovation into Riyadh’s evolving urban fabric.
