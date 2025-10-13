GOLD/FOREX
Saudi

West Riyadh land suspension lifted: Building, sale, and planning resume

Balancing Riyadh’s real estate sector while driving comprehensive citywide development

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Balancing Riyadh’s real estate sector while driving comprehensive citywide development
Dubai: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the lifting of a suspension on land in western Riyadh, covering a total area of 33.24 km².

Landowners and property holders can now sell, purchase, plan, subdivide, partition, and obtain building permits, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Urban code applied to Wadi Hanifa area

The urban regulations for the Wadi Hanifa area and its tributaries will now apply to the lands where the suspension has been lifted. The move aims to balance the real estate sector while supporting comprehensive development across the city.

Part of broader urban development plan

The commission stated that lifting the suspension is one of several steps to create a distinctive urban model for Riyadh, reshaping the city map in line with the requirements of each development phase.

Sustainability and accessibility focus

The initiative is intended to ensure the sustainability of residential sites and communities, improve accessibility, and provide a variety of services to residents, SPA added.

Urban design tailored to residents’ needs

The Wadi Hanifa urban code includes diverse development patterns designed to meet residents’ needs while preserving the area’s unique landscape.

The regulations aim to manage building patterns within land boundaries, enhance the surrounding environment, raise quality of life, and strengthen sustainable development in Riyadh.

