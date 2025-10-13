West Riyadh land suspension lifted: Building, sale, and planning resume

Balancing Riyadh’s real estate sector while driving comprehensive citywide development
Landowners and property holders can now sell, purchase, plan, subdivide, partition, and obtain building permits, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The urban regulations for the Wadi Hanifa area and its tributaries will now apply to the lands where the suspension has been lifted. The move aims to balance the real estate sector while supporting comprehensive development across the city.
The commission stated that lifting the suspension is one of several steps to create a distinctive urban model for Riyadh, reshaping the city map in line with the requirements of each development phase.
The initiative is intended to ensure the sustainability of residential sites and communities, improve accessibility, and provide a variety of services to residents, SPA added.
The Wadi Hanifa urban code includes diverse development patterns designed to meet residents’ needs while preserving the area’s unique landscape.
The regulations aim to manage building patterns within land boundaries, enhance the surrounding environment, raise quality of life, and strengthen sustainable development in Riyadh.
