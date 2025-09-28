GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia tightens rules for transport rental offices to boost investment, urban quality

New rules for offices and shelters aim to boost safety, accessibility, and investment

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Transport rental rules in Saudi Arabia tightened to boost investment, urban life
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced updated requirements for transport rental offices and vehicle shelters, part of a strategic push to regulate the sector, stimulate investment, and enhance quality of life in Saudi cities.

The new rules cover land, sea, and air transportation rentals, including rental offices, shelters, and associated facilities.

They establish clear standards for activity locations, architectural design, facades, parking, public safety, cleanliness, maintenance, and accessibility for people with disabilities. Compliance with the Saudi Building Code, Fire Protection Code, and all related regulations is now mandatory.

Additional measures include guidance on compatible secondary activities, electronic payment systems, surveillance camera installation, and clear, up-to-date internal signage.

Officials said adhering to these standards would create significant opportunities for investors, improve service quality, boost market competitiveness, enhance the customer experience, and support the local economy.

Developed in line with international best practices and coordinated with relevant authorities, the revised regulations aim to balance investor interests with public rights, taking into account planning, architectural, technical, and operational considerations.

Saudi Arabia

