Saudi Arabia to fine unlicensed passenger transport up to SR20,000

Law explicitly bans individuals from offering transport services without a valid licence
Dubai: Unauthorised passenger transport in Saudi Arabia will now carry heavy financial and legal consequences under a new law announced by the Transport General Authority, which has pledged to eliminate the practice of unlicensed operators soliciting travellers in public areas.
The law explicitly bans individuals from offering transport services without a valid licence, including calling out to passengers, a practice commonly referred to as hailing, as well as soliciting, intercepting, or following them. It also prohibits gathering in passenger zones or roaming with the intent of inviting people into unlicensed vehicles.
Penalties are steep. Violators face fines of up to 11,000 Saudi riyals and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days. Those engaged in repeat or organised unlicensed transport risk fines as high as SR20,000, vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, and the potential auctioning of their cars. Non-Saudi violators may also be subject to deportation.
The authority said the measures are intended to curb illegal practices, protect passenger rights, and safeguard the interests of licensed operators. “These steps will strengthen confidence in the transport system and ensure quality of service for all passengers,” the agency said in a statement.
It added that the rollout is accompanied by a series of workshops, awareness campaigns, and compliance manuals, part of a broader effort to align the transport sector with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development strategy.
