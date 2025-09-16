GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia to fine unlicensed passenger transport up to SR20,000

Law explicitly bans individuals from offering transport services without a valid licence

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Violators of a new law announced by the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia face stiff fines and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days.
Violators of a new law announced by the Transport General Authority in Saudi Arabia face stiff fines and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Unauthorised passenger transport in Saudi Arabia will now carry heavy financial and legal consequences under a new law announced by the Transport General Authority, which has pledged to eliminate the practice of unlicensed operators soliciting travellers in public areas.

The law explicitly bans individuals from offering transport services without a valid licence, including calling out to passengers, a practice commonly referred to as hailing, as well as soliciting, intercepting, or following them. It also prohibits gathering in passenger zones or roaming with the intent of inviting people into unlicensed vehicles.

Penalties are steep. Violators face fines of up to 11,000 Saudi riyals and vehicle impoundment for up to 25 days. Those engaged in repeat or organised unlicensed transport risk fines as high as SR20,000, vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days, and the potential auctioning of their cars. Non-Saudi violators may also be subject to deportation.

The authority said the measures are intended to curb illegal practices, protect passenger rights, and safeguard the interests of licensed operators. “These steps will strengthen confidence in the transport system and ensure quality of service for all passengers,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the rollout is accompanied by a series of workshops, awareness campaigns, and compliance manuals, part of a broader effort to align the transport sector with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development strategy.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ministry outlined strict penalties for violators, including fines of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals, vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days.

Saudi Arabia cracks down on unlicensed road transport

1m read
The metro has rapidly become a backbone of Riyadh’s transport system.

Riyadh Metro to start service earlier to ease traffic 

1m read
Saudi Arabia launches trial of drone parcel deliveries

Saudi Arabia launches trial of drone parcel deliveries

1m read
“Using any literary or artistic work without prior approval from its owner constitutes a breach of the Copyright Protection Law,” the authority said

SR5,000 fine for sharing poems without consent

1m read