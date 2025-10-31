Dubai author offers practical insights on combining career and caregiving

Structured in two parts, the first section of the book explores the personal transformation of motherhood, including rediscovering the sense of self, defying the myth of the Supermom, and breaking the cycle of mum guilt. In the second part of the book, Matei uses her own experiences, along with insights from case studies of working women, to address gender bias and maternity discrimination in the workplace. As well as exploring real-life stories of working motherhood, The Mother Shift offers practical solutions, from mastering the art of delegating at home to tactics that can encourage employers to be more supportive of working mothers.