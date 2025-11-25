Musata Matei's 'The Mother Shift' redefines success for working mothers

A new book explores workplace bias, burnout, and a more humane path for working mothers
A new book by Dubai-based author Musata Matei spotlights the challenges and stereotypes faced by working mothers in the corporate world and calls for the much-needed changes in how parenthood is perceived in the workplace. Published by The Dreamwork Collective, The Mother Shift draws on Matei’s lived experience, along with that of women across industries, to offer practical strategies for succeeding as a mother, a professional, and a leader in today’s evolving world of work.
Born of a dual sense of frustration and hope, Matei’s debut book illustrates the systemic barriers and biases that continue to hold working mothers back. Aiming to rewrite the rules for companies, HR leaders, and policymakers, Matei speaks directly to women who are questioning the status quo, navigating career shifts, or seeking balance in the chaos of motherhood and ambition, helping them redefine success on their own terms. It also aims to demonstrate the hidden costs to employers of ignoring the needs of working parents.
Structured in two parts, the first section of the book explores the personal transformation of motherhood, including rediscovering the sense of self, defying the myth of the Supermom, and breaking the cycle of mum guilt. In the second part of the book, Matei uses her own experiences, along with insights from case studies of working women, to address gender bias and maternity discrimination in the workplace. As well as exploring real-life stories of working motherhood, The Mother Shift offers practical solutions, from mastering the art of delegating at home to tactics that can encourage employers to be more supportive of working mothers.
With a career spanning investment banking, fintech, and startups, Matei has firsthand experience of navigating the challenges of balancing demanding careers with raising children. After facing maternity discrimination in the tech industry in the UK and later moving to Dubai in search of a better balance, she has since spoken openly about the silent struggles of working mums. The Mother Shift represents the culmination of her own search for a place where ambition and care could coexist.
Speaking about her motivation to write the book, Matei said, “I’ve felt the pressure to prove my worth compared to my male peers; to balance ambition with motherhood in a world that too often asks women to choose only one of the two. This book seeks to challenge stereotypes, redefine success beyond corporate ladders, and offer a hopeful new vision of work where women, and mothers, are seen, supported, and celebrated. Most of all, it aims to let them know that they are not alone in their journey.”
Now working at Ignyte within the DIFC Innovation Hub, Matei plays a leading role in driving partnerships between startups, corporates, government and academia. As a champion of female entrepreneurs in the Middle East and a mentor to female founders, she dedicates the final chapter of the book to mumpreneurship, women in leadership, and the rise of women-led start-ups, concluding that the feminine force will drive the future.
The Mother Shift is available at The Dreamwork Collective, on Amazon and in local bookstores
