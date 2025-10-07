Riyadh to host landmark UNWTO assembly, spotlighting AI's role in tourism

Kingdom becomes first Gulf nation to host UN gathering
Dubai: Saudi capital Riyadh will host the 26th session of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism/UNWTO) General Assembly from November 7 to 11, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the organisation’s founding.
The event, themed “AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future” will focus on the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the global tourism landscape.
Delegations from more than 160 member countries, along with representatives from leading international organisations and industry stakeholders, are expected to gather in the Saudi capital for five days of dialogue and collaboration aimed at shaping a more sustainable and innovative tourism future.
Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb described the upcoming assembly as a landmark in global tourism diplomacy, calling on the world to “come to Riyadh and participate in this historic event.” He said the Kingdom’s hosting of the assembly, the first in the Gulf region, reflects international confidence in Saudi Arabia as a trusted platform for global tourism dialogue.
Al Khateeb underscored the symbolic importance of the occasion, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing leadership in tourism transformation. “Our role as the host country is to welcome the world, bring viewpoints closer together, and enhance international cooperation to support the growth of the tourism sector and harness it to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.
The event’s agenda includes four main General Assembly sessions, the election of a new secretary-general, specialized committee meetings, and a thematic session dedicated to the future of tourism in the age of artificial intelligence. It will also feature the 124th and 125th meetings of the UNWTO Executive Council.
November is expected to mark a turning point for global tourism. Following the assembly, Riyadh will host the inaugural TOURISE Summit from November 11 to 13, a new global platform designed to advance innovation, sustainability, and collaboration across the industry.
The summit will convene leaders from the public and private sectors, investors, and experts to address emerging challenges, explore new opportunities, and craft a roadmap for a more inclusive and resilient tourism future.
By hosting both the UNWTO General Assembly and the TOURISE Summit, Saudi Arabia reinforces its strategic partnership with the UN tourism body and its growing role as a global hub for dialogue and cooperation in tourism policy. Al Khateeb noted that the Kingdom’s tourism model, a key pillar of Vision 2030, has demonstrated how the sector can serve as a powerful driver of economic diversification and sustainable development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox