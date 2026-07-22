The Saudi airline is adding five A330neos and 20 A321neos to its orderbook
Dubai: Saudi travellers could gain access to more domestic, regional and long-haul services as flynas adds 25 Airbus aircraft to support the expansion of its six operating bases across the Kingdom.
The low-cost airline has agreed to acquire five additional A330-900 aircraft and 20 more A321neo aircraft, taking its firm commitments to Airbus to 235 planes.
The latest agreement lifts flynas’ total A330neo commitment to 20 aircraft and its A321neo commitment to 56 aircraft. Its overall orderbook now stands at 280 aircraft.
The larger A330-900 will support long-haul growth, while the A321neo can operate regional and medium-haul services.
flynas said the additional aircraft would increase its ability to enter new markets, expand its Saudi bases and strengthen the operating capabilities of flynas Syria.
Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of flynas said the order would also help the airline support travel to the Two Holy Mosques and prepare for rising demand linked to major events in Saudi Arabia, including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.
flynas currently operates 67 Airbus aircraft, comprising two A330-300s, four A320ceos and 61 A320neos.
The airline has continued expanding its network in response to growing demand for travel within Saudi Arabia and to overseas destinations.
Increasing its confirmed Airbus orders to 235 aircraft would strengthen flynas’ ability to support growth across the Saudi economy, Almohanna said.
The A321neo uses at least 20 per cent less fuel and produces at least 20 per cent fewer carbon emissions than previous-generation aircraft, according to Airbus.
The A330neo can fly up to 8,100 nautical miles, or 15,000 kilometres, without stopping. Airbus said the aircraft cuts fuel consumption, carbon emissions and operating costs by 25 per cent compared with previous-generation competitor aircraft.