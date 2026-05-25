Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways already operates the Airbus A321LR, a shorter-range variant of the A321XLR, using it on medium- to long-haul routes with a premium-heavy cabin layout. The aircraft has been part of Etihad’s strategy to serve thinner international routes more efficiently without deploying larger wide-body jets.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “The delivery of the A321XLR reflects the momentum of Saudia’s ongoing transformation. As we continue to grow our fleet, our focus is not only on adding capacity, but on investing in aircraft, products, and capabilities that strengthen Saudia’s competitiveness and support the Kingdom’s aviation ambitions.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.