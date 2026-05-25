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Saudia takes delivery of first Airbus A321XLR in Middle East

New long-range narrow-body jet will support international routes as aviation demand rises

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The A321XLR is Airbus’ newest extra-long-range single-aisle aircraft.
The A321XLR is Airbus’ newest extra-long-range single-aisle aircraft.
Airbus

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s national airline, Saudia, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the first carrier in the Middle East and Africa to receive the extra long-range narrow-body aircraft.

The delivery marks a key addition to Saudia’s fleet as the airline looks to expand its international network with aircraft capable of flying longer routes while carrying fewer passengers than wide-body jets.

The Airbus A321XLR can fly up to 8,700 kilometres, with a flight time of up to nine hours, giving airlines the ability to operate longer international routes with the lower operating costs of a narrow-body aircraft.

That could allow Saudia to launch or expand services on routes where demand may not justify larger aircraft, while still increasing international connectivity.

The aircraft is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, is the first of 15 A321XLRs on order by the airline.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways already operates the Airbus A321LR, a shorter-range variant of the A321XLR, using it on medium- to long-haul routes with a premium-heavy cabin layout. The aircraft has been part of Etihad’s strategy to serve thinner international routes more efficiently without deploying larger wide-body jets.

Saudi aviation growth

The delivery comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is seeing continued passenger growth.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), passenger traffic through the Kingdom’s airports reached 140.9 million in 2025, up 9.6 per cent from 2024.

International passengers accounted for 75.8 million travellers, while domestic passenger numbers reached 65.1 million.

Saudia remained the largest airline operating in Saudi airspace last year, with a 25.5 per cent market share, according to the official bulletin.

Saudi Arabia has also been expanding air connectivity, with international airports in the Kingdom now linked to 66 countries and serving 176 destinations.

Cabin upgrades

Saudia said the aircraft is also the first in its fleet to introduce core elements of what it calls “The New Saudia Experience”, with upgraded cabins, inflight connectivity and onboard services.

The aircraft has 24 Business Class suites and 120 Guest Class seats.

Economy passengers will have 13-inch personal entertainment screens and charging ports, while the aircraft will also offer high-speed inflight internet designed for browsing, live streaming and virtual meetings.

Business Class passengers will have access to Saudia’s in-flight chef service, with personalised dining options featuring Saudi and international cuisine.

Fleet expansion

Saudia is expected to receive 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft by 2027 as part of its wider fleet expansion programme.

The deliveries form part of a previously announced Airbus order for 105 aircraft.

The airline said the new jets will support travel demand across tourism, business, major events and pilgrim traffic as Saudi Arabia ramps up aviation capacity under Vision 2030 and prepares for major global events including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “The delivery of the A321XLR reflects the momentum of Saudia’s ongoing transformation. As we continue to grow our fleet, our focus is not only on adding capacity, but on investing in aircraft, products, and capabilities that strengthen Saudia’s competitiveness and support the Kingdom’s aviation ambitions.”

The fleet announcement also comes weeks after Saudia partially resumed flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman in April under an exceptional operating schedule, following earlier disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war.

The airline has since resumed daily flights on select routes between Jeddah and Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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