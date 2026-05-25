New long-range narrow-body jet will support international routes as aviation demand rises
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s national airline, Saudia, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the first carrier in the Middle East and Africa to receive the extra long-range narrow-body aircraft.
The delivery marks a key addition to Saudia’s fleet as the airline looks to expand its international network with aircraft capable of flying longer routes while carrying fewer passengers than wide-body jets.
The Airbus A321XLR can fly up to 8,700 kilometres, with a flight time of up to nine hours, giving airlines the ability to operate longer international routes with the lower operating costs of a narrow-body aircraft.
That could allow Saudia to launch or expand services on routes where demand may not justify larger aircraft, while still increasing international connectivity.
The aircraft is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, is the first of 15 A321XLRs on order by the airline.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways already operates the Airbus A321LR, a shorter-range variant of the A321XLR, using it on medium- to long-haul routes with a premium-heavy cabin layout. The aircraft has been part of Etihad’s strategy to serve thinner international routes more efficiently without deploying larger wide-body jets.
The delivery comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is seeing continued passenger growth.
According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), passenger traffic through the Kingdom’s airports reached 140.9 million in 2025, up 9.6 per cent from 2024.
International passengers accounted for 75.8 million travellers, while domestic passenger numbers reached 65.1 million.
Saudia remained the largest airline operating in Saudi airspace last year, with a 25.5 per cent market share, according to the official bulletin.
Saudi Arabia has also been expanding air connectivity, with international airports in the Kingdom now linked to 66 countries and serving 176 destinations.
Saudia said the aircraft is also the first in its fleet to introduce core elements of what it calls “The New Saudia Experience”, with upgraded cabins, inflight connectivity and onboard services.
The aircraft has 24 Business Class suites and 120 Guest Class seats.
Economy passengers will have 13-inch personal entertainment screens and charging ports, while the aircraft will also offer high-speed inflight internet designed for browsing, live streaming and virtual meetings.
Business Class passengers will have access to Saudia’s in-flight chef service, with personalised dining options featuring Saudi and international cuisine.
Saudia is expected to receive 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft by 2027 as part of its wider fleet expansion programme.
The deliveries form part of a previously announced Airbus order for 105 aircraft.
The airline said the new jets will support travel demand across tourism, business, major events and pilgrim traffic as Saudi Arabia ramps up aviation capacity under Vision 2030 and prepares for major global events including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “The delivery of the A321XLR reflects the momentum of Saudia’s ongoing transformation. As we continue to grow our fleet, our focus is not only on adding capacity, but on investing in aircraft, products, and capabilities that strengthen Saudia’s competitiveness and support the Kingdom’s aviation ambitions.”
The fleet announcement also comes weeks after Saudia partially resumed flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman in April under an exceptional operating schedule, following earlier disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war.
The airline has since resumed daily flights on select routes between Jeddah and Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman.