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Adidas x Saudia roll out the airport look with travel wear launch

Tracksuit-led collection debuts across MENA as brands tap travel lifestyle shift

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Saudia has shaped the Kingdom’s travel landscape for decades, becoming synonymous with connection, national pride, and global reach.
Saudia has shaped the Kingdom’s travel landscape for decades, becoming synonymous with connection, national pride, and global reach.
Saudia X Adidas

Sports apparel giant Adidas and Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia have launched a new travel-focused clothing line across the Middle East and North Africa, starting April 20.

The aim, according to the airline and Adidas, is to target a generation that increasingly treats the airport as part of the experience rather than just a waiting room.

Dubbed the “Made to Fly” pack, the collection is available in selected stores and online across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Morocco.

The line is built around Adidas’ premium “SOFT LUX” range, essentially repositioning the humble tracksuit as a travel uniform — one designed for airport transitions, long-haul flights, and the inevitable queue at passport control.

“This collaboration allowed us to reinterpret one of adidas’ most refined sportswear lines through the lens of travel,” said Bilal Fares, SVP and GM at Adidas EMC.

“By bringing together Saudia’s connection to movement and adidas’ sportswear heritage, we created a collection that feels elevated, effortless and relevant to today’s consumer.”

Adidas x Saudia

“For 80 years, Saudia has connected the Kingdom to the world,” said Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer at Saudia Group. “Today, travel is no longer defined only by destinations, but by identity, culture, and self-expression.”

He added that the airline is building on its 2023 rebrand to expand into lifestyle spaces, tapping into changing consumer expectations and cultural trends.

The collection features subtle aviation-inspired detailing alongside Saudi design cues, while the fabric — described as a “peached spacer” blend with modal and liquid cotton treatment — is engineered for comfort and durability. In practical terms, it is designed to be worn from check-in to arrival fuss-free.

Travel as an experience

The push reflects a broader shift in how travel is marketed — less about the destination, more about the aesthetic of getting there. Airlines, including those in the Gulf, are increasingly stretching their brands beyond cabins and loyalty programmes into lifestyle territory.  Saudi airline startup Riyadh Air debuted a couture fashion collection in Paris.

Dubai’s Emirates has expanded beyond flying with its Emirates Official Store, selling branded luggage, travel accessories, and even mini aircraft models. It has also leaned heavily into partnerships — from football clubs to luxury events.

Etihad Airways launched its Etihad Boutique, offering premium travel accessories and curated lifestyle products, alongside fashion and design collaborations.

Qatar Airways has also pushed into lifestyle through high-profile sponsorships, while Singapore Airlines took it further during the pandemic by launching at-home dining experiences, selling its signature meals and even wine selections — exporting the in-flight experience into customers’ homes.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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