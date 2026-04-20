The collection features subtle aviation-inspired detailing alongside Saudi design cues, while the fabric — described as a “peached spacer” blend with modal and liquid cotton treatment — is engineered for comfort and durability. In practical terms, it is designed to be worn from check-in to arrival fuss-free.

Qatar Airways has also pushed into lifestyle through high-profile sponsorships, while Singapore Airlines took it further during the pandemic by launching at-home dining experiences, selling its signature meals and even wine selections — exporting the in-flight experience into customers’ homes.

The push reflects a broader shift in how travel is marketed — less about the destination, more about the aesthetic of getting there. Airlines, including those in the Gulf, are increasingly stretching their brands beyond cabins and loyalty programmes into lifestyle territory. Saudi airline startup Riyadh Air debuted a couture fashion collection in Paris.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.