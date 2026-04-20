Tracksuit-led collection debuts across MENA as brands tap travel lifestyle shift
Sports apparel giant Adidas and Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia have launched a new travel-focused clothing line across the Middle East and North Africa, starting April 20.
The aim, according to the airline and Adidas, is to target a generation that increasingly treats the airport as part of the experience rather than just a waiting room.
Dubbed the “Made to Fly” pack, the collection is available in selected stores and online across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Morocco.
The line is built around Adidas’ premium “SOFT LUX” range, essentially repositioning the humble tracksuit as a travel uniform — one designed for airport transitions, long-haul flights, and the inevitable queue at passport control.
“This collaboration allowed us to reinterpret one of adidas’ most refined sportswear lines through the lens of travel,” said Bilal Fares, SVP and GM at Adidas EMC.
“By bringing together Saudia’s connection to movement and adidas’ sportswear heritage, we created a collection that feels elevated, effortless and relevant to today’s consumer.”
“For 80 years, Saudia has connected the Kingdom to the world,” said Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer at Saudia Group. “Today, travel is no longer defined only by destinations, but by identity, culture, and self-expression.”
He added that the airline is building on its 2023 rebrand to expand into lifestyle spaces, tapping into changing consumer expectations and cultural trends.
The collection features subtle aviation-inspired detailing alongside Saudi design cues, while the fabric — described as a “peached spacer” blend with modal and liquid cotton treatment — is engineered for comfort and durability. In practical terms, it is designed to be worn from check-in to arrival fuss-free.
The push reflects a broader shift in how travel is marketed — less about the destination, more about the aesthetic of getting there. Airlines, including those in the Gulf, are increasingly stretching their brands beyond cabins and loyalty programmes into lifestyle territory. Saudi airline startup Riyadh Air debuted a couture fashion collection in Paris.
Dubai’s Emirates has expanded beyond flying with its Emirates Official Store, selling branded luggage, travel accessories, and even mini aircraft models. It has also leaned heavily into partnerships — from football clubs to luxury events.
Etihad Airways launched its Etihad Boutique, offering premium travel accessories and curated lifestyle products, alongside fashion and design collaborations.
Qatar Airways has also pushed into lifestyle through high-profile sponsorships, while Singapore Airlines took it further during the pandemic by launching at-home dining experiences, selling its signature meals and even wine selections — exporting the in-flight experience into customers’ homes.