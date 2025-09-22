Saudi National Day: Airlines offer tickets under Dh100

Winter travel deals available until October with flights valid through March 2026
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s two major carriers have launched matching promotional fares starting at SAR 95 (Dh93.02) to celebrate the Kingdom’s 95th National Day, offering travellers significant savings during the upcoming winter travel season.
Both Saudia and its low-cost subsidiary, flyadeal, announced the special rates on Monday, with booking periods running until early October for travel extending into March 2026.
“National Day every year is anticipated as one of joy and happiness for residents and expats across the Kingdom,” said Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer. The promotional fares mark flyadeal’s eighth anniversary, as the airline launched its first flight on National Day in 2017.
flyadeal is offering SAR 95 (Dh93.02) one-way fares across its domestic network and from SAR 195 for international flights. The carrier is also providing 95 per cent bonus AlFursan reward miles for loyalty program members on selected fares until September 25.
Saudia’s promotion mirrors the pricing structure, with Guest Class fares set at SAR 95 for saver tickets and SAR 195 (approximately Dh190.94) for basic fares across all domestic routes.
The national carrier’s booking window runs from September 21-23, targeting winter season travel when domestic tourism peaks.
The timing aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to boost domestic tourism. flyadeal currently operates 40 aircraft to over 30 destinations and plans to triple its network to more than 100 destinations by 2030.
Both airlines are emphasising the symbolic significance of the SAR 95 fare, matching the Kingdom’s 95 years since unification in 1930.
flyadeal has commissioned renowned composer Reaab Ahmed, director of the Saudi National Orchestra, to create a special rendition of the national anthem that will play as boarding music across its 200-plus daily flights during the holiday period.
The airline also organised a celebration flight for 120 employees from Jeddah to Abha in partnership with Aseer Development Authority, showcasing the mountainous region’s tourism potential.
“Through partnerships like Aseer Development Authority, which is promoting the region as a sustainable world-class tourism destination, we spread the message of pride, generosity, hospitality and exploration,” Greenway added.
Both carriers’ promotions are bookable through their websites, mobile apps, and travel agents, with specific terms and conditions applying to each offer.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox