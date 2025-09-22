Saudi Arabia enforces strict social media rules to curb bullying and misinformation

Media regulator unveils sweeping restrictions aimed at reshaping online content
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Media Regulation has introduced a set of rules governing social media content, laying out broad new restrictions on what users can post and how they present themselves online.
The guidelines, announced in an official statement, ban material that could be considered bullying, mocking others, or disclosing private family matters. Content featuring children or domestic workers as part of daily lifestyle posts whether positive or negative is also prohibited.
The rules further target misinformation, obscene language, and displays of personal wealth, such as flaunting money, cars, or property, as well as boasting about lineage, tribe or regional identity.
The regulations extend beyond language and subject matter to cover appearance. Outfits deemed at odds with social values and content quality standards are barred, including clothing that exposes the body from shoulders to legs, tight attire that accentuates the body, or sheer fabrics considered contrary to public decency.
Authorities warned that hefty penalties will be imposed on those who violate the rules, though no details were immediately provided on the scale or type of punishment.
The move underscores the Kingdom’s efforts to exert greater control over its rapidly expanding digital landscape, where social media influencers and content creators have amassed millions of followers and shaped cultural norms.
