GULF
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday for 95th National Day

Government and private sector employees to enjoy a nationwide break

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Citizens and residents will celebrate over the coming week with events paying homage to the Kingdom’s heritage, art and culture. Above, Saudi and expat bikers wave national flags as they ride their motorcycles around the capital Riyadh during a parade to mark the Saudi national day.
AFP file

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has declared Tuesday, September 23, a public holiday for both government and private sector workers to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day.

The annual celebration commemorates the historic unification of Saudi Arabia in 1932 under King Abdulaziz Al Saud, and is observed nationwide with cultural events, concerts, fireworks, and patriotic displays.

The public and private sector employees, schools, banks, and government offices will remain closed for one day to enjoy nationwide celebrations across the Kingdom.

This year’s celebration will take place under the theme “Our Pride Lies in Our Nature,” reflecting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and natural environment.

National Day has become a central occasion in the Saudi calendar, reflecting pride in the country’s history and progress while looking ahead to its Vision 2030 goals. The holiday underscores the government’s commitment to recognising the day’s significance and ensuring citizens and residents alike can take part in the festivities.

National Day was first celebrated in 1965 under King Faisal and became a permanent holiday in 2005 following a royal decree by King Abdullah.

