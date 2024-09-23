Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) celebrated the 94th Saudi National Day, which falls on September 23 each year, by organising a series of events and activities, at Dubai Airports.

As part of the celebrations, frontline officers at GDRFA Dubai wore sashes bearing the flags of both countries, while passport control officers at Dubai Airports welcomed Saudi visitors with flowers, flags, Arabic coffee, dates, and souvenirs, symbolising the close relationship between the two peoples.

Officials greet arrivals with gifts Image Credit: Supplied

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by lighting the smart gates in green - the colour of the Saudi flag - and presenting gifts to children welcomed by mascots Salem and Salama.

A special passport stamp was used to welcome the arrivals Image Credit: Supplied

Arriving visitors received commemorative gift boxes, along with a SIM card. Saudi passports were adorned with the 94th Saudi National Day logo and stamped with the phrase (#UAE_Saudi_Together_Forever).